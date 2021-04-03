Witnessing a huge explosion of novel coronavirus cases for a month now, Maharashtra on Saturday reported over 49,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With 49,447 more infections in a day, Maharashtra's total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 29,53,523, according to the health bulletin. The state recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest daily rise.

As many as 277 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55,656, it said.

As many as 37,821 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 24,95,315.

There are 4,01,172 active cases in the state.

The recovery rate is 84.49 percent and case fatality rate is 1.88 percent.

Of these cases, Mumbai reported over 9,000 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak in the country.

With 9,090 more infections recorded on Saturday, the total tally of infections in the financial capital of India rose to 4,41,282, the city civic body said, adding that the doubling rate of cases in the city has worsened to 44 days from an earlier 46 days yesterday.

Moreover, Nagpur district has reported 3,720 new covid-19 cases. The district which is one of the worst impacted regions in the country, under the second major wave of the outbreak, has reported 47 deaths caused due to the disease.

With Maharashtra recording over half of the daily coronavirus cases in India, the state government is considering diverting all industrial use oxygen supply for medical use, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

Uddhav on Friday held a crucial meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. Post-meeting, the CM gave an indication of a complete lockdown today, not announcing one.

Addressing the people of the state, Uddhav said, "I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. People have become complacent."

He also stressed that a lockdown would impact the economy very severely, while adding that "nobody is following peak/non-peak rules for Mumbai local trains."

He also added that in a couple of days, strict restrictions will be issued to curb COVID-19 without stressing more about the kind of restrictions.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry today highlighted that eight states witnessed a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases and accounted for 81.42 per cent of the infections reported.

These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Ten districts -- Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded -- account for 50 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump, the maximum increase in the number of active cases in the last two months. In percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases.

