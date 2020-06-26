Mumbai: As Maharashtra ramps up Covid-19 testing, the state on Friday, reported a single-day record of 5,024 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's virus count to 1,52,765.

Number of active cases however, are at 65,829 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 79,815.

The state's capital, Mumbai, saw its coronavirus count rise by 1,297 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the city's tally to 72,175. With 44 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's death toll stands at 4,179. Number of active cases in Mumbai are 28,244 and 39,744 patients have recovered so far.

Thane is the next big contributor with 145 new Covid-19 cases reported today, thus taking the total number of cases to 30,871. Total number of active cases in Thane are at 16,960 and 13,094 patients have recovered so far.

The state reported 175 deaths today, taking its death toll to 6,914. Of these, 91 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest 84 are from the previous period, the state public health department said.

These include 73 deaths in Mumbai, three in Nashik, two in Thane, one each in Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayandar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nandurbar and in Aurangabad.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.65% and recovery rate is at 52.25%.

Currently, 5,58,488 people are in home quarantine and 36,903 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 8,71,875 laboratory samples, 1,52,765 have tested positive (17.52%) for Covid-19 until today.

