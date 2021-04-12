Maharashtra , which is the worst affected state in terms surge in the number of coronavirus cases , has reported 51,751 new COVID19 cases and 258 death on Monday, as per the state health bulletin. However, today's number is lower than yesterday's count of 63,294, which was the highest single-day spike.

With 51,751 new cases recorder today, the total tally reached 34,58,996, while the active cases stands at 5,64,746. The death toll rose to 58,245. The state also saw 52,312 discharges in the last 24 hours taking the recovery total to 28,34,473.

The country's financial capital Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 6,905 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. It also recorded 43 deaths in the same time span. On a positive note, the city has registered 9,037 recoveries in one day bringing down the active caseload to 90,267.

As the cases continue to surge, the state authorities are mulling a complete lockdown in the state to contain the spread. Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh told news agency ANI on Monday that the the people will get enough time to prepare for a lockdown before it is implemented.

Sheikh informed, "The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown."

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14. The minister on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures, including imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said on Sunday.

On Monday, the government has also announced setting up of three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai in the next five-six weeks. Each of these medical facilities will have a capacity of 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 70% oxygen beds. They will be set up at three different locations in the city, a PTI report said. Apart from that, the government has also requested certain four-star and five -star hotels to create CCC2 facilities (Covid-19 care centres for patients).

(With inputs from agencies)

