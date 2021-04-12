Maharashtra sees over 51,000 Covid-19 cases, 258 deaths in last 24 hrs

On Monday, the government has also announced setting up of three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai in the next five-six weeks. Each of these medical facilities will have a capacity of 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 70% oxygen beds. They will be set up at three different locations in the city, a PTI report said. Apart from that, the government has also requested certain four-star and five -star hotels to create CCC2 facilities (Covid-19 care centres for patients).