Maharashtra on Sunday reported its highest-ever single-day spike of coronavirus cases as the state added over 63,000 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

With 63,294 new Covid-19 cases, the state now has 34,07,245 cases since the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, according to the health bulletin.

Along with that, the state witnessed 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 57,987.

Maharashtra’s surge in the number of Covid-19 cases comes in the backdrop of a record 263,137 tests done in the last 24 hours, which took the overall test count to 2,21,14,372.

A total of 34,008 patients were discharged during the day. With this, its recovery count increased to 27,82,161, a statement from the department said.

There are 5,65,587 active cases in the state at present.

Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 in institutional quarantine, it said.

Mumbai reported 9,986 cases on Sunday, registering a marginal spike in the number of fresh cases. The financial hub reported 79 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

He was speaking to reporters after a virtual meeting of the COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures, including imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.

A tweet from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "In a meeting with the State Task Force, the chief minister discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols."

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and others took part in the meeting.

Thackeray is scheduled to hold consultations with the finance and other state departments on Monday and discussion will also take place in the cabinet meeting later this week.

Tope also said that setting up of an oxygen generation plant in the state was also discussed during the task force meeting.

Thackeray had on Saturday indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. He had held an all-party meeting held virtually to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Last Sunday, the state government had announced a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, night curfew and prohibitory orders for the day time. These restrictions will continue till April 30.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via