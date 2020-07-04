Maharashtra on Saturday reported over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, it's the first time the state reported these many new cases within 24 hours. 7,074 new cases take the state's tally past the grim milestone of 2 lakh. The total number of cases in the state is now 2,00,064.

On Friday and Saturday, Maharashtra saw over 6,000 new cases.

Record 295 more deaths in the last 24 hours take the state's death toll to 8,671. Out of these, 124 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 171 are from the previous period. Case fatality rate in the state is 4.33%.

Currently, there are 83,295 active cases in the state, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Number of recoveries reached 1,08,082 after 3,395 patients got discharged in the last 24 hours. Recovery rate in the state is 54.02% as against national average of 60.81%.

Currently, near 6 lakh people are in home quarantine and 41,566 people are in institutional quarantine.

1,180 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours take Mumbai's virus tally to 82,814. 1,071 recoveries take the total number of recoveries to 53,463 while the number of active cases are 24,524.

68 more fatalities take the maximum city's death till to 4,827, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Only two new coronavirus patients were detected in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday, taking its case tally to 2,311, a senior BMC official said.

The area, known as Asia's largest slum cluster, has recorded such a small rise in Covid-19 cases for the first time since the first week of April.

The BMC did not reveal if any fresh virus-related death has been reported in the area. The civic body has stopped giving information about deaths in the area for the past few days.

On June 23, Dharavi had reported only five new coronavirus cases.

The area has now 519 active Covid-19 cases with 1,704 patients having been discharged after recovery.

Dharavi, spread over 2.5 square kilometres, has a population of around 6.5 lakh.

