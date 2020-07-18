Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra sees over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases 3rd day in a row, tally crosses 3 lakh
BMC medical staff conducting screening, in Mumbai on Saturday

Maharashtra sees over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases 3rd day in a row, tally crosses 3 lakh

1 min read . 08:26 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

With 8,348 new cases, the state's overall virus tally reached 3,00,937

For third consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed over 8,000 new coronavirus cases.

With 8,348 new cases, which is the second biggest single-day, the state's overall tally reached 3,00,937.

On 16 July the state had recorded its highest 24-hour spike with 8,641 new cases while on 17 July the state had detected 8,308 new cases.

144 deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 11,596.

The total number of recoveries in the state reached 1,65,663, including 5,307 in the last 24 hours.

Six new coronavirus patients were reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area on Saturday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

It took the case tally in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, to 2,444, he said.

The civic body has stopped disclosing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the area.

Dharavi has now only 107 active COVID-19 cases, the senior official said.

