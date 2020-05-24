The number of fresh novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra saw a new record high after 3,041 more patients were reported positive in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest spike in the number of single-day cases recorded in the state so far, taking the total tally to 50,231, according to the state health department data. Maharashtra has been recording more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases every day for the past one week.

The death toll in that state has also crossed 1,500-mark. With 58 more deaths, the total number of fatalities has surged to 1,635 since Saturday, it added.

Of these cases, 1,196 patients have recovered and discharged today, As many as 14,600 patients have been discharged till date, it said.

There are currently 33,988 active cases in Maharashtra since the outbreak.

Of the total cases and deaths reported in the state so far, Mumbai alone has more than 30,000 cases in the city. The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Mumbai are 30,542 while the death toll increased to 988.

Along with that, 27 more Covid-19 positive cases and two 2 deaths reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. Total positive cases in Dharavi increased to 1541, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Apart from that, Maharashtra government today agreed to allow limited takeoffs and landings at Mumbai airport amid surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the state.

"Initially the state government will allow 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from the capital city. This number will be increased gradually," said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. "State government will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon," he added.

Meanwhile, India today witnessed the biggest spike in novel coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with 6,767 fresh cases across the country. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1.31 lakh. Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state in the country in terms of both cases and deaths. Tamil Nadu recorded second-highest cases today after 765 more patients were tested positive, pushing the state's tally beyond 16,000.

The death toll in the country also surged to 3,867 today after 147 coronavirus patients succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours.

