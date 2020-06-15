NEW DELHI : The Maharashtra government on Monday reported 178 more deaths, the highest spike in a single day, due to coronavirus, taking the number of fatalities to 4,128.

The state health department said with 2,786 more people testing positive for the covid-19 infection in past 24 hours, the total number of cases jumped to 1,10,744.

Active cases in the state however, are at 53,017 and total patients discharged so far are 56,049.

The state capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country, reported 58 deaths today bringing the total fatality to 2,248.

With 1,066 new detections in Mumbai, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city jumped to 59,201.

Active cases in Mumbai however, are at 26828 and total patients recovered/discharged so far are 30125.

1066 #COVID19 cases & 58 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 59201, including 30125 recovered/discharged, 26828 active patients & 2248 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/8XsGQFZ86K — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

The total number of containment zones in Mumbai now stands at 828, BMC said.

Mumbai’s Dharavi today reported 25 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total in Asia’s largest slum to 2,068, the BMC said.

“25 fresh cases of #COVID19 recorded in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking total number of cases to 2068," the BMC said.

A total of 77 people have succumbed to the disease in the area so far, the civic body added.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday including 1,53,106 active cases 1,69,798 recovered and 9,520 deaths.

