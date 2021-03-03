Maharashtra witnessed a huge surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. At least 9,855 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The states recorded over 9,000 fresh cases after a long time. With this, the active number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 82,343.

Coronavirus killed 42 people in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 52,280.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 6,559 patients were discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening. The total number of recovered patients increased to 20,43,349. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.77%, while the fatality rate is 2.40 per cent, the official said.

As many as 87,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state to 1,65,09,506. Out of these, 21,79,185 samples have tested positive which meant the positivity rate is 13.20 per cent.

Currently 3,60,500 people are in home quarantine and 3,701 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state capital to 3,28,742, and the death toll increased to 11,487 with six fresh fatalities in the city.

As many as 857 new cases were detected in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 2,11,256, while one new death took the death toll there to 4,579.

Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 924, 593, 449 and 483 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 21,79,185, New cases 9,855, Total deaths 52,280, Total recoveries 20,43,349, Active cases 82,343, Total tests conducted 1,65,09,506.

