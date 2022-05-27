Maharashtra sees sharp rise in Covid, reports highest cases in nearly 2 months1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
- Maharashtra sees sharp rise in Covid, reports highest cases in nearly 2 months
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 536 new COVID infections, the highest number of cases reported in nearly 2 months. And with this, the total tally went up to 77,34,439, while the active tally is at 2568, the state health bulletin said.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 536 new COVID infections, the highest number of cases reported in nearly 2 months. And with this, the total tally went up to 77,34,439, while the active tally is at 2568, the state health bulletin said.
The state also saw 329 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.
The state also saw 329 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.