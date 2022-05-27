Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India / Maharashtra sees sharp rise in Covid, reports highest cases in nearly 2 months

Maharashtra sees sharp rise in Covid, reports highest cases in nearly 2 months

Maharashtra sees sharp rise in Covid, reports highest cases in nearly 2 months
07:24 PM IST

Maharashtra on Friday reported 536 new COVID infections, the highest number of cases reported in nearly 2 months. And with this, the total tally went up to 77,34,439, while the active tally is at 2568, the state health bulletin said. 

The state also saw 329 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

