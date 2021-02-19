Maharashtra sees sharpest jump in COVID-19 tally in 3 months: 6,112 new cases

Maharashtra sees sharpest jump in COVID-19 tally in 3 months: 6,112 new cases2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 08:06 PM IST
- To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra announced lockdowns
- Mumbai has recorded 823 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours
Maharashtra reported over 6,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, highest jump in a single day over last three months. At least 6,112 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. The active number of coronavirus cases rose to 44,765. The western state witnessed a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra, announced lockdowns.
At least 44 others succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 51,713. As many as 2,159 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries have reached 19,89,963.
Mumbai has recorded 823 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India's financial capital reached 317,310.
Owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the district, the administration imposed a lockdown in Yavatmal on Thursday. Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed. No religious functions will be allowed during this period. Only 50 persons will be allowed at weddings. Authorities also announced lockdown in the Amravati from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday to curb the virus spread.
Dr Salunke told PTI that "complete carelessness" on people's part was the main reason for the spike in Yavatmal and Amravati district. In many cases, people from the same family have tested positive, he noted.
"This means they are exposed to infection during the same period. It could happen only at some public function, gathering, etc, where COVID-19 protocols has been ignored," he said.
The state government was focusing on contact tracing and increase in RT-PCR tests to tackle the surge in cases, he added.
In view of the recent spurt in cases, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightened COVID-related guidelines in the city on Thursday.
According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.
