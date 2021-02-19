Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra sees sharpest jump in COVID-19 tally in 3 months: 6,112 new cases
A health worker collects sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra sees sharpest jump in COVID-19 tally in 3 months: 6,112 new cases

2 min read . 08:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra announced lockdowns
  • Mumbai has recorded 823 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported over 6,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, highest jump in a single day over last three months. At least 6,112 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. The active number of coronavirus cases rose to 44,765. The western state witnessed a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra, announced lockdowns.

Maharashtra reported over 6,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, highest jump in a single day over last three months. At least 6,112 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. The active number of coronavirus cases rose to 44,765. The western state witnessed a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. To curb the virus spread, several districts in Maharashtra, announced lockdowns.

At least 44 others succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 51,713. As many as 2,159 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries have reached 19,89,963.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ready to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST

Maharashtra: No mutant strain of Covid-19 found in Amravati, Yavatmal where cases spiked, says state

2 min read . 08:57 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates Pugalur—Thrissur power transmission link

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST

Govt to start routine immunisation drive for children, pregnant women from Mon

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST

At least 44 others succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 51,713. As many as 2,159 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries have reached 19,89,963.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ready to become Kerala CM, if BJP comes to power: Metroman E Sreedharan

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST

Maharashtra: No mutant strain of Covid-19 found in Amravati, Yavatmal where cases spiked, says state

2 min read . 08:57 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurates Pugalur—Thrissur power transmission link

1 min read . 08:54 PM IST

Govt to start routine immunisation drive for children, pregnant women from Mon

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mumbai has recorded 823 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India's financial capital reached 317,310.

Owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the district, the administration imposed a lockdown in Yavatmal on Thursday. Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed. No religious functions will be allowed during this period. Only 50 persons will be allowed at weddings. Authorities also announced lockdown in the Amravati from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday to curb the virus spread.

Dr Salunke told PTI that "complete carelessness" on people's part was the main reason for the spike in Yavatmal and Amravati district. In many cases, people from the same family have tested positive, he noted.

"This means they are exposed to infection during the same period. It could happen only at some public function, gathering, etc, where COVID-19 protocols has been ignored," he said.

The state government was focusing on contact tracing and increase in RT-PCR tests to tackle the surge in cases, he added.

In view of the recent spurt in cases, Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tightened COVID-related guidelines in the city on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the latest revised release, BMC stated that people in home quarantine to be stamped on the back of the hands. It also said that it will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.