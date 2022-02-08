As many as 6,107 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours – a decline of 329 cases as compared to the day before – said the state health department on Tuesday.

The Pune administrative region recorded 2,136 new cases, followed by Nashik (1,048), Nagpur (1,033), Mumbai (868), Akola (360) Aurangabad (250), Kolhapur (229) and the Latur region (183), the bulletin said. Each administrative region consists of multiple districts.

On Monday, the state had recorded 6,436 new cases and 24 fatalities.

In addition to this, 57 more people lost their lives to the disease. Of these, the Pune region reported 35, followed by nine in the Mumbai region, four each from Nagpur and Nashik regions, three from Latur, one each from Kolhapur and Aurangabad regions.

With the additions, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 in Maharashtra increased to 78,16,243, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,155, the department said. The coronavirus fatality rate in the state is 1.83%, while the recovery rate is 96.89%.

As per a bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,73,069 after 16,035 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 96,069 active cases.

Currently, 6,39,490 people are in home isolation in the state and another 2,412 in institutional quarantine.

According to the department, to date, a total of 3,334 patients infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 2,023 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

With 1,13,622 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,57,68,634. The state's daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is 5.4%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.