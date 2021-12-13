Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the overall tally in the state to 20, the health department has said. Both the patients have a travel history to Dubai, it said in a bulletin.

Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department said. The two cases have been reported from Latur and Pune, as per a report released by the National Institute of Virology.

With this the total cases of the variant in India has reached 40. Till now, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Karnataka (3) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and in Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

The Maharashtra health department bulletin said a total of 85,078 passengers have arrived from abroad in the state since December 1 through Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

Of these, 12,996 travellers were from 'at-risk' countries and RT-PCR tests were conducted on all of them, the department added.

The first case of Omicron, classified as a variant of concern by the WHO, was reported in Maharashtra earlier this month. So far, such cases have been reported from Mumbai, Pune district, Nagpur and Thane district.

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru with two people testing positive for it comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor.

Earlier today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the country’s first death from the Omicron variant as long queues were seen outside walk-in vaccination centres across the UK with people queuing for their booster vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 569 new Covid-19 cases today, taking its infection tally to 66,44,452, while the death of five patients pushed the toll to 1,41,264, the state health department said.

As many as 498 patients were discharged during the day. There are 6,507 active cases in the state at present.

