As many as 338 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday and with that, the state's total tally was 78,83,348. Today's count is the highest number of cases recorded since March 9. On Monday, the state reported 208 new cases. The state also saw one death that put the toll at 1,47,857.

Mumbai on Tuesday saw 218 new cases, while the lone death was reported in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

So far, 77,33,452 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 276 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 2,039 active cases.

State health department data showed that Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur Hingoli, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia had no active case at present.

It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98. 10 per cent, the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state increased by 37,782 in the last 24 hours to reach 8,07,60,405.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Cases: 78,83,348; Fatality: 1,47,857; Active cases: 2,039; Tests: 8,07,60,405.