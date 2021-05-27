Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister today announced the setting up of a paediatric task force, comprising 13 experts from the state, to prepare for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which children are likely to be affected.

Noted paediatrician Dr Suhas Prabhu will be the chief of the 13-member task force, while Tatyarao Lahane, the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, will be its member secretary, Rajesh Tope in a statement said.

An order in this regard was issued on Thursday by Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the public health department, it was stated.

Anticipating a third wave of the pandemic, which is likely to affect children in more numbers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had instructed the public health department to set up a task force of experts to make necessary preparations, the statement said.

Meanwhile, as many as 2,290 children in Maharashtra have lost either one or both their parents due to the coronavirus infection so far, sources said on Thursday.

While 2,183 children lost one parent, 107 others lost both the parents during the pandemic, the sources in the state Women and Child Development Department said.

"The government has got custody of 10 out of the 107 children as there is nobody to look after them," they said.

The data about the orphaned children has been compiled based on the inputs given by the district task forces headed by the collectors.

The government had set up a 10-member task force in each of the 36 districts in the state to identify the children, who were orphaned due to the pandemic.

The task force will also oversee the arrangements of their shelter and supervise their adoption to ensure that there is no trafficking and exploitation.

The government has also set up a helpline number to seek information about such children after getting inputs that anti-social elements were encouraging illegal adoption of such children for human trafficking.

