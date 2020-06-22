Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra shelves three FDIs from China worth 5,020 crore
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra shelves three FDIs from China worth 5,020 crore

2 min read . 05:40 PM IST Anirudh Laskar

  • The companies that have entered into MoU with Maharashtra include China-based Great Wall Motors
  • Engineering firm Hengli and automobiles firm PMI Electro Mobility Solutions also plan to invest in the state

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday put on hold three foreign direct investments (FDI) from China worth around 5,020 crore in the wake of the recent clashes and growing tension between India and China at the border.

“The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Government of Maharashtra on 15 June, 2020 have been kept as it is now," said Maharashtra’s industries minister Subhash Desai in an official statement by the state government.

“We will wait for the Central Government to announce a clear policy regarding these projects worth Rs. 5,020 crore in the current environment," said Desai.

The MoUs were planned prior to the face-off at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh that left 20 Indian soldiers dead last week.

The external affairs ministry has advised states not to sign any fresh agreements with Chinese companies. Maharashtra government had on 15 June launched Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 to revive the state’s economy, post the covid-19 pandemic. The state government had then said it had signed agreement with domestic and foreign investors worth 16,030 crore.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had then said, in a video-based conference, that small and big businesses coming to the state will not face any difficulty in setting up their industries. He said, in the coming days, the state expects to sign FDI agreements worth another 10,000 crore. But it is not known as yet how much of it was supposed to come from China.

The companies that have entered into MoU with Maharashtra include China-based Great Wall Motors, which has announced a plan to invest 3,770 crore in an automobile facility in Talegaon, Pune which will create 2000 jobs in the state.

Engineering firm Hengli from China also plans to invest 250 crore in Talegaon Phase No. 2 and create 150 jobs.

Automobiles firm PMI Electro Mobility Solutions (in JV with China-based Foton) had announced investment worth 1,000 crore in Talegaon with job opportunities for 1,500 people.

At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Thackeray said, “India wants peace but that doesn’t mean we are weak. China’s nature is betrayal. Our (central) government has the ability to give a befitting reply…We are all one. We are with you, PM. We are with our forces and their families," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated