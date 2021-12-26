Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to remain shut at night amid rise in Omicron

Maharashtra: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to remain shut at night amid rise in Omicron

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season.
1 min read . 04:13 PM IST Livemint

  • The regular early morning and night aartis will also be closed for devotees

Due to the 9pm-6am night curfew in Maharashtra, Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi will remain closed for devotees during the night hours, authorities of Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi announced on Sunday. 

The regular early morning and night 'aartis' will also be closed for devotees, it further announced. 

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season.

In its recent order, the state government said that gatherings of more than five persons in public places across Maharashtra will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable. The number of attendees shall not exceed 25% of the capacity where seats are not fixed.

At sports events, the number of people can not exceed 25% of the venue's capacity.

Gyms, spas, hotels, theatres and cinema halls can operate at a maximum of 50% capacity.

The new guidelines, issued ahead of Christmas, will come into force from midnight.

