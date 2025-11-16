Maharashtra shocker! Class 6 girl dies after teacher forces her to do 100 sit-ups for coming late to school

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Palghar, a class 6 student of a private school died nearly a week after she was forced to do a 100 sit-ups, authorities said.

The girl, identified as Anshika Gaud, was made to do the sit-ups as a punishment for coming late to school. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident following her death.

The 13-year-old girl, a student of the school located at Sativali in the Vasai area, died in a Mumbai hospital on Friday night.

Members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alleged that Anshika and four other girls reached their school, Shree Hanumant Vidya Mandir High School, late on November 18 following which they were made to do 100 sit-ups as punishment.

MNS leader from Vasai, Sachin More, claimed that the school punished her despite knowing that she had pre-existing health issues.

Minor suffered severe back pain, mother alleges inhuman punishment The girl's mother alleged that her daughter died as a result of an "inhuman punishment" given by her teacher. She claimed that her daughter had to perform the sit-ups while having her school bag on her back.

Reports further suggest that soon after the punishment, she began experiencing severe back pain in her lower back.

Talking to media persons, the deceased girl's mother said her child's health condition deteriorated rapidly after she was subjected to corporal punishment.

"After the punishment, she experienced severe pain in her neck and back, and could not get up," she said.

When she went to the school immediately after receiving the news, she confronted the teacher.

"I was told that the students were punished for coming late to school. The teacher justified the punishment, saying the parents otherwise accuse them of not teaching the students despite paying fees," she said.

"I told the teacher that punishing the students does not mean forcing them to perform sit-ups with bags on their back. The teacher gave my daughter inhuman punishment, which led to her death," the mother added.

Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange said an inquiry is being conducted into Anshika's death.

"It is not known how many sit-ups this child had done. One really does not know if she died due to it or otherwise," a teacher from the school said.

"The probe will reveal the exact cause of her death,” he added.

No police complaint has been filed as yet, said officials. MNS and NCP (SP) workers of the area protested against the incident and demanded action against the school.