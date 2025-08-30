Maharashtra shocker! Man brutally kills wife days after posting condolence message on WhatsApp status

The police said the man inflicted 10 to 12 blows on his wife's chest, stomach, and back with a sharp weapon while she was at her father's farm.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published30 Aug 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Representative Image

In a recent shocker from Maharashtra, a 35-year-old man brutally murdered his wife in Parbhani district's Sonapur Tanda village, three days after posting his wife's photo along with a condolence message on his WhatsApp status.

According to a Times of India report, the man, identified as Vijay Rathod, attacked his wife, Vidya, with a sharp weapon around 3.30 pm on Thursday, August 28.

The police said Rathod inflicted 10 to 12 blows on his wife's chest, stomach, and back with a sharp weapon while she was at her father's farm.

She was taken to Jintur Rural Hospital after she collapsed, where the medical officer on duty declared her dead.

Here's what happened:

Vijay Rathod's WhatsApp status, the police said, indicated the murder was premeditated.

According to the TOI report, citing police, the couple quarrelled frequently because Rathod suspected “his wife's character,” and after one such quarrel a few days ago, Vidya moved to her parents' house.

On Thursday, on the day of the incident, while Vidya was working at her father's farm when Vijay reached there and confronted her, leading to a heated argument.

Vijay then allegedly drew out a sharp weapon and stabbed Vidya fatally.

Jintur inspector Gajendra Sarode told TOI, “The couple has a 12-year-old son and a younger daughter. Preliminary probe revealed that despite 13-14 years of marriage, the man suspected his wife's character, and this often resulted in heated arguments.”

Vijay Rathod booked for murder and more

According to a TOI report, Vijay Rathod, his mother, and his younger brother have been booked on murder charges based on a complaint by Vidya's father, Digambar Jadhav, at Jintur police.

Vidya's mother-in-law and brother-in-law were accused of harassing her for failing to bring money from her father, said police.

They have all been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections:

  • 103(1) (murder)
  • 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives)
  • 3(5) (common intention).

 

Vijay reportedly worked as a truck driver in Mumbai, but he left the job about seven months ago and returned to his native Wadhi village in Jintur tehsil.

