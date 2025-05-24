Maharashtra Shocker! MBBS student, 22, raped by two classmates, one other in Sangli after giving her spiked drink

An MBBS student of third year was gangraped by two of her classmates and one of their friends in Maharashtra's Sangli.

The accused persons raped the survivor after spiking her drink, police said on Friday. They have arrested the three accused, who hail from Pune, Solapur and Sangli.

A court has remanded the accused in police custody till May 27, an official said on Friday.

What happened? According to a PTI report, the 22-year-old medical student was allegedly targeted on May 18, when she and the accused had planned to watch a movie in a theatre around 10 pm. Before that, the accused took her to a flat for a brief halt.

The accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, offered her a spiked drink.

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for gang rape and other charges.

What did the survivor say? According to the survivor's FIR, at the flat of her friend, she was offered a spiked drink that made her feel dizzy. The accused, who were also under the influence of alcohol, then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The trio, aged between 20 and 22, threatened the survivor with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident, an official said.

However, she mustered the courage and narrated the incident to her parents later. Following this, they approached the Vishrambag police station.

Police said they are also analysing the survivor's statement, and a probe is underway.

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to rape accused In another news, the Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping a girl, saying it was not an "ordinary case" where relief could be denied in view of seriousness of the offence.

The minor girl alleged that her maternal uncle's friend developed physical relations with her after falsely promising to marry her, resulting in her getting pregnant and giving birth to a child in December 2024.

The FIR against the accused was registered earlier this year under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Denying all allegations, the accused claimed the girl was an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh and both her maternal uncles were involved in multiple cases of forgery of birth certificates and passports.