Maharashtra shocker! Student ‘assaulted’ during freshers’ party at private college in Latur, dies

In a shocking incident, a student has died after being allegedly assaulted during a freshers' party at a private college in Latur district of Maharashtra.

Local police confirmed the incident took place on 8 October. The event was held at a prominent college in the MIDC area of Latur. Following the death, police arrested six students in connection with the matter.

What Triggered Assault? The incident began with a minor disagreement while dancing at the freshers' party. Suraj Shinde, the victim, had a heated exchange with a group of fellow students. The dispute quickly escalated into violence. In a rage, the students allegedly set upon Shinde, assaulting him with sticks and their fists.

Shinde sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He died while receiving treatment. Following the incident, the police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by a college attendee and detained four students by 16 October, an official statement said.

Two more students were apprehended on Tuesday, 21 October, after their involvement in the assault was uncovered.

All the arrested students have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections relating to murder, voluntarily causing injury, causing grievous bodily harm using dangerous means or weapons, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of the peace, amongst other charges.

Police Sub-Inspector Suresh Pogulwar is leading the investigation into the case.

16 Students Suspended Over Ragging at Allahabad University Meanwhile, Allahabad University has recently suspended sixteen students after they were found to have been involved in an incident of alleged ragging (hazing).

The university has also issued show-cause notices to the suspended students.

According to an order issued by the university’s Proctor, Professor Rakesh Singh, an anti-ragging squad conducted a surprise inspection of Sir Sunderlal Hostel on 9 October, following a complaint about ragging.

During the inspection, several students were identified as being prima facie involved in the act.

A disciplinary committee established to investigate the matter later recommended action against the sixteen students. Acting upon the committee’s recommendation, the university suspended the students with immediate effect and ordered their expulsion from the hostel.