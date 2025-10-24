Maharashtra shocker! Woman doctor kills self in Satara, accuses two cops of rape in note written on palm

A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, PTI reported citing police.

The victim was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan late on Thursday night, following which the police were alerted, an official said, as reported by PTI.

The deceased was a native of Beed district and worked at a government hospital in Phaltan tehsil, an official said.

Suicide note written on her palm In a suicide note written on her palm, the victim alleged that she had been raped and mentally harassed by two personnel of the Satara police over the last five months.

She wrote that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped and sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, and another personnel, Prashant Bankar, mentally harassed her.

“We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand,” an official from the Satara police said.

Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar, meanwhile, said, “We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused. Those involved in this unfortunate incident will not be spared.”

“Satara District Police have registered a case against PSI Gopal Badane and another civilian, namely Bankar, under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty, effective immediately. Police have launched an Investigation into the case,” Satara District SP Tushar Doshi, as reported by ANI.

Where to register a complaint for rape or sexual harassment? If one needs to register a complaint for rape or sexual harassment, follow these websites:

National Commission for Women (NCW) – complaint registration can be done online via its portal: ncwapps.nic.in/onlinecomplaintsv2 and the 24×7 helpline is 7827-170-170.

You can call the national women's helpline 1091 for immediate police assistance.

Seek help! Mental health helplines in India If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts in India, here are some free and confidential helpline numbers you can call immediately:

National helpline (Tele‑MANAS): 14416 or 1800-89-14416

wellbeing.fhts.ac.in.

Indian AASRA: +91-22-2754-6669

Samaritans Mumbai: +91-84229-84528 / 84529 / 8453.

