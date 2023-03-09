Maharashtra slashes jet fuel tax to 18% in boost for aviation2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:31 PM IST
The aviation industry has been requesting the Indian government to bring aviation turbine fuel under the goods and services tax regime for several years but it has not yielded any result.
New Delhi: In a respite for airlines, the state government of Maharashtra has reduced the value added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to 18%, a reduction of 28% from the current level of 25%. This was announced by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while presenting the state budget on Thursday.
