Maharashtra today recorded 2,797 new Covid cases, 6,383 recoveries and 40 deaths, the state health department data showed. Maharashtra, which is India's most affected state in terms of Covid, saw its total Covid tally rising to 78,53,291, while the death toll rose to 1,43,532.

Thursday's Covid tally saw a marginal rise from Wednesday when Maharashtra reported 2,748 cases and 41 fatalities. As of today, the state has a total of 23,816 active Covid cases.

As per the health department data, no new Omicron case was detected. Of the total 4,456 patients infected with the Omicron variant so far, 3,455 have recovered, following a negative RT-PCR test report.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.82 per cent. Around 1,19,536 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,68,76,774.

Marginal rise in new Covid cases in Mumbai:

Maharashtra capital Mumbai today reported 259 fresh infections, though no deaths were reported in the megacity. With this, the active case tally in the state stands at 1,945. Today's Covid cases are slightly more than yesterday when Mumbai recorded 255 Covid infections.

Pune recorded 450 infections and three deaths, the department data showed.

Over 174.59 crore Covid vaccine doses administered:

With the administration of more than 34.75 lakh doses (34,75,951) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.24 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This feat has been achieved through 1,96,65,024 sessions.

As per the health ministry data, 67,538 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients now stands at 4,19,10,984. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.03 per cent.

