Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will announce the SSC results 2022 on 17 June at 1 pm.

The decision was confirmed by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday. Once the results are out, it will be released on mahresults.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC results: How to check online

- Visit the official website -- http://www.mahresult.nic.in

- Click on "Maharashtra SSC Result 2022"

- A new page will appear on the screen

- Enter your credentials

- Click on submit

- Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 will be displayed

- Download the result and take a print out

The SSC exams were held in March-April 2022 by MSBSHSE.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 is being awaited by almost 17 lakh students. In 2020, around 15,84,264 had registered and 15,75,103 had appeared. 2021 examinations were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.