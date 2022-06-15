Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: Where and how to check online

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: Where and how to check online

Maharashtra SSC 10 results 2022 can be checked on http://www.mahresult.nic.in
MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) will announce the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time shortly.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) will announce the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time shortly. The date and time have yet to be confirmed by officials. However, Varsha Gaikwad - the Education Minister - is yet to make any official announcement on this.

The Maharashtra SSC 10th 2022 exams were cancelled in the previous academic session due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the state. The Maha SSC Result, on the other hand, was issued on July 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. by the board. The passing rate has risen to 99.95 percent.

More than 20 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC result 2022 to be announced online. The Maharashtra SSC result will represent the students' overall performance as well as their grades in each subject.

Students can get their board exam marks sheets from the official website - mahresult.nic.in - once the results are announced.

Where to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 online

http://www.mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 online

  • Log on to the official website 
  • click on "JAC Result 2022" 
  • Enter your roll number and mother's first name 
  • Click View Result
  • Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 will be displayed

The result is downloadable and can be printed

