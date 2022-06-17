Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10 result

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm' Students can check the results on www.mahresult.nic.in for 1pm
The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) will declare the results for the SSC exam today for students of the Maharashtra Board.
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said," Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm." Students can check the results on www.mahresult.nic.in for 1pm.
An official from the state board office in Pune said,"Results will be announced online and hardcopy of marksheets will be distributed by individual schools at a later date. Teachers have completed the assessment process in very good time this year, despite travel restrictions in some parts of the state," as reported by Hindustan Times.
After the online results, online applications for quality verification, photocopies of answer sheets, re-evaluation and migration certificate will be accepted. Detailed information about this is available on the website Terms and Conditions http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in .
The SSC exams were conducted from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC from March 4 to April 7.
List of official websites to check Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2022:
Candidates must visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links.
Enter your required credentials.
Click on the “View Result" button.
Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Save it for future reference.
The subject-wise marks of the students registered for the examination through the nine divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan will be available on the following official websites after 1 pm on Friday.
