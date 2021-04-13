To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from 14 April. The prohibitory order will be effective from 8pm on Wednesday 7 am on 1 May. During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the chief minister announced. "Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed. Shooting for films, serial, ads to be closed. All shops, malls,shopping centres not performing essential services to also remain closed from 8pm, 14th Apr till 7am, 1st May, said Maharashtra government.

"Unnecessary travel should be stopped. Non-emergency travel should be stopped," Thackeray said. "E-commerce will be only allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services. No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed," the order further added.

Following things will not be allowed during COVID-19 curfew in Maharashtra:

1) People are not allowed to move in public places without valid reasons mentioned by the government.

2) All the establishments, public places, activities and services shall remain closed. Only people from essential services category will be allowed to unrestricted movements.

3) Only selected services mentioned in essential category will be exempted from 7 am to 8 pm on working days.

4) Decision regarding domestic help, drivers, attendants to work in 'exception category' will be taken by local authorities.

Essential categories that will be allowed

2) Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccination, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and healthcare services.

2) Veterinary services/animal care shelters and pet food shops

3) Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries and all type of food shops

4) Cold storage and warehouse services

5) Public transport including flights, trains, taxis, buses and autos will be permitted during the curfew.

5) Pre-monsoon activities

6) RBI and services designated by RBI

7) SEBI and services designated by SEBI

8) All telecom services

9) Transport of goods

10) Water supply services

11) Agri and related services

12) Export, import of all commodities

13) E-commerce (only for the supply of essential services)

14) Accredited media

15) Petrol pumps and related PDTS

16) All cargo services

17) Data centre/cloud services/IT services

18) Government and private security services

19) Electric and gas supply

20) ATMs

21) Ports and related activities

22) Custom house agents/licenses multi-modal transport operators

"All the enforcing authorities to note that fundamentally strict restrictions relate to movement people but not to goods and commodities," the Maharashtra government said in a statement.

Movement of personnel to perform duties related to essential shops shall constitute a valid reason for purpose, Thackeray government mentioned.

Public Transport:

In auto, only two passengers will be allowed to travel at any time. For four wheelers, 50% vehicle capacity will be permitted. Full seating occupancy will be allowed for buses, the state government said.

Offices should work with max 50% capacity, said the state government. Here are the offices that will be exempted from the fresh restrictions.

1) Offices of central, state and local governments, including statutory authorities and organisations

2) Co-operative, PSU and private banks

3) Offices of companies providing essential services

4) Insurance/medical companies

5) Pharmaceutical company offices needed for management of production/distribution

6) RBI generated entities, CCIL, NPCI, payment system operations and financial market

7) All non-banking financial corporations

8) All micro finance institutions

9) Offices of advocates if operations of courts are on

Restaurants and bars

1) All restaurants and bars to remain closed for in-dining

2) Only home delivery services allowed (no takeaway or pick-up)

Manufacturing sector

1) All manufacturing sectors involved in essential services to work with full capacity

2) Export-oriented units

3) Units that can't be stopped immediately and which can't be stopped immediately and take a considerable amount of time

4) To restart may continue with 50 percent capacity

5) All units providing accommodation capacity in same campus or isolation facility

6) Factories with over 500 workers to set-up their own quarantine facility

