To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from 14 April. The prohibitory order will be effective from 8pm on Wednesday 7 am on 1 May. During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the chief minister announced. "Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed. Shooting for films, serial, ads to be closed. All shops, malls,shopping centres not performing essential services to also remain closed from 8pm, 14th Apr till 7am, 1st May, said Maharashtra government.