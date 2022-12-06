Maharashtra suspends state bus service to Karnataka as border row intensifies

Maharashtra suspends state bus service to Karnataka as border row intensifies1 min read . 08:57 PM IST
The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra over claims for Belagavi in the southern state intensified on Tuesday
Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday afternoon suspended bus services to the neighbouring state on a police recommendation amid a simmering border dispute with Karnataka, a top official said.
Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of MSRTC, told PTI that this choice was made with the safety of passengers heading to Karnataka and the prevention of property damage in mind.
Channe stated that the transportation company decided to halt the bus service starting on Tuesday afternoon as a result of a police advisory. Unknown is the length of time the bus services will be suspended.
In the midst of the border dispute, a video surfaced showing some individuals hurling rocks at vehicles entering Karnataka from the Maharashtra side, close to a toll booth at Hirebaugwadi in the neighbouring state's Belagavi district.
The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra over claims for Belagavi in the southern state intensified on Tuesday, with vehicles from either sides being targeted, leaders from both states weighing in and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in the border district.
(With inputs from PTI)
