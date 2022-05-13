This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The object found was not gelatine, it looked like a cracker. BDDS teams of the Pune police and railway police have taken the object out of the railway station and they have verified it
Railway police on Friday recovered a suspicious object from the Pune railway station. The object looked like a firecracker, which was later taken above by the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) for examination.
"The object found was not gelatine, it looked like a cracker. BDDS teams of the Pune police and railway police have taken the object out of the railway station and they have verified it," said Sadanand Ways Patil, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police.
The object was in a box near the waiting room. Three firecracker tubes were tied together with some wire attached to them. It was found by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which later alerted BDDS official
"The object has no detonator or explosive substance inside it. We will dispose it," said the BDDS official.
