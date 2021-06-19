Maharashtra: Take Covid-19 third wave warning seriously, says Dy CM

He also said that if people continue to go out of the district for tourism purposes, the administration will have no other option but to impose a 15-day quarantine regime on such people after their return home. Pune city is under level-II of the state government’s unlock plan. The coronavirus numbers are coming down, but as a preemptive measure, it has been decided that all the shops under the non-essential category, malls, hotels, and restaurants will remain closed on weekends, Pawar said. "This system will continue for the next Saturday and Sunday. After that, if the situation improves further, a decision regarding (lifting) the weekend restrictions will be taken after a review," he said. The deputy CM said that during the meeting, police officials and public representatives expressed concern over people heading to Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and other tourist places in large numbers over the weekends.

