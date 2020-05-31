Maharashtra takes baby steps to ease lockdown, no local trains in Mumbai

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced gradual steps to ease the ongoing lockdown as part #MissionBeginAgain, with no suburban trains or Metro Rail in Mumbai and continuation of night curfew, starting June 1.

All senior citizens aged above 65, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 will have to remain at home except for essential or medical services, a state government order said this evening.

A night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. till June 30, and complete lockdown will continue in 'containment zones', except for essential services.

The containment zones range from a housing colony to a slum, a building, lane, village, police station jurisdiction, etc, which will be demarcated by the local authorities concerned, said the order.

In the municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and municipal corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur, additional activities shall be permitted barring the containment zones.

Accordingly, from June 3, limited duration outdoor individual physical activities like walking, jogging, cycling in open spaces like society compounds, playgrounds, beaches, is allowed. Cycling is particularly advised as it automatically ensures physical distancing.

Permitted would be services of plumbers, electricians, pest-control, garages or vehicle workshops with prior appointment and other technicians with masks and sanitisers.

All government departments - barring those in the emergency services - will be permitted to increase employees from the present 5 percent to 15 percent or 15 employees, whichever is higher.

From June 5, all markets and shops except malls and shopping plazas will reopen on one side of the road on odd-even dates with several conditions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Movement of people will be allowed in cabs, four-wheelers and autorickshaws with (1 2), but no pillion rider on two-wheelers.

From June 8, all private offices can restart with 10 percent staff strength with full precautions.

While intra-district bus travel will reopen with 50 per cent passenger capacity, inter-district bus travel remains prohibited.

A blanket ban continues on all educational institutions from school to universities and private institutes, international flights except those allowed by the Centre, Metro Rail, passenger movement by trains and domestic air travel, except as permitted under special orders or SOPs.

All cinemas, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, auditoriums, bars, all types of public functions, all religious places or congregations, saloons, spas or salons, malls, hotels, restaurants, etc. will not be allowed under #MissionBeginAgain.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via