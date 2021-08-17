Maharashtra reported 10 new cases of the highly infectious Delta Plus variant , taking the total number of patients to 76 in the state.

According to the state health department, among the new cases include six from Kolhapur, three from Ratnagiri and one from Sindhudurg. Five of these 76 patients, have died, the state health department said.

The variant, considered highly infectious, was detected during genome sequencing of swab samples sent from different parts of the state.

A 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Mumbai succumbed to the infection in the last week of July, the first death due to the Delta Plus variant in the city, a civic official said. Following the woman's death in Mumbai, at least two of her close contacts were also found infected with the variant, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman died on July 27 in the ICU of a hospital.

Only on August 11 the state authorities learnt that she had Delta Plus variant infection after the genome sequencing report came, the official said. The woman had taken both the doses of Covishield vaccine, but tested coronavirus positive on July 21, he said.

According to a health department statement, a 50-year-old woman from Thane was found coronavirus positive on July 22 and her report received on Friday revealed she was infected with the Delta plus variant.

The woman had mild symptoms and she has since recovered, the statement said. Among the five deaths linked to the Delta plus variant, two patients were from Ratnagiri district and one each from Raigad, Beed and Mumbai, the department said.

