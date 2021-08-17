Maharashtra's tally of Delta Plus variant rises to 76 after 10 new cases found

A 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman from Mumbai succumbed to the infection in the last week of July, the first death due to the Delta Plus variant in the city, a civic official said. Following the woman's death in Mumbai, at least two of her close contacts were also found infected with the variant, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman died on July 27 in the ICU of a hospital.