Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that the state teacher eligibility test (MAHATET) will be held between September and December this year. According to Gaikwad, the state's Teacher Eligibility Test will be held between September 15 and December 31.

“Here’s an opportunity for candidates aspiring to make a career in teaching. We’ve permitted the Maharashtra State Council of Examination to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test ( MAHATET, 2021) between Sept 15 & Dec 31," Gaikwad tweeted.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test will be held after a gap of two years. It is conducted to recruit teachers for classes 1 to 8. Gaikwad said that she is expecting over 10 lakh candidates for the exam.





The state's education minister further added that the MAHATET, 2021 will lead to increased employment for those willing to join the teaching industry.

She informed that the application form, admit card, exam eligibility criteria, and exam result date of the state's teacher eligibility test will release on the official website in due course of time, she added.

The MAHATET is held in two phases--Phase 1 exam for candidates who are willing to teach classes 1 to 5 and Phase 2 for willing to teach classes between 6 and 8.

