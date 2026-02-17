Maharashtra: Teen nephew, friend bludgeon 65-year-old woman to death in Palghar after TV-related reprimand

A 65-year-old woman was reportedly bludgeoned to death by her 15-year-old nephew and his accomplice following a dispute over his television habits in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities have apprehended the two juveniles regarding the violent homicide, which occurred late Sunday in Berhampur village, Vasai West.

The victim was discovered deceased on Monday morning inside her bungalow, where she resided by herself, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Purnima Chowgule-Shringi.

Also Read | Karnataka court sentences 3 to death in Israeli tourist gang rape case

“The accused caught his aunt unawares, allegedly attacking her from behind with a wooden log and a bamboo stick. The woman died instantly due to the force,” the official said.

The DCP noted that the inquiry indicated the woman had previously scolded her nephew, a school dropout, about his professional prospects and excessive television viewing. Incensed by the reprimand, the teenager summoned his friend to the residence. The pair purportedly tried to conceal the remains within a bed but failed, eventually escaping the property.

The crime was uncovered when the victim’s daughter, unable to contact her mother via phone, requested her brother to check the house, where he found the body.

During interrogation, the nephew admitted to the slaying.

Police further revealed that the minor had previously committed a theft against his aunt three months ago, prompting her to secure her jewellery in a bank vault.

A murder charge has been filed, and both boys have been transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

Delhi: 2 arrested for stabbing a man to death in Azadpur Meanwhile, two persons were apprehended for purportedly stabbing a man to death in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, a consequence of ongoing friction between local rival factions, police said on Tuesday.

The assault took place at approximately 1:30 PM on 12 February in the vicinity of Monastery Market, where Rehan Raj and his companion Gaurav had arrived to purchase apparel. Police said the pair was blocked by Samir, Chirag, Rohit, and another accomplice. The assailants targeted both victims due to longstanding animosity arising from conflicts between the two groups residing in the same neighbourhood.

Also Read | Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in New York over alleged plot against Pannun

The suspects, Chirag and Rohit—both from Bhalaswa Dairy—subsequently attacked Gaurav and Rehan using knives, resulting in numerous puncture wounds. Both victims were transported to a medical facility in Jahangirpuri, according to police reports.

A case was originally filed under the pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted homicide. However, Section 103(1) for murder was included after Rehan succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care.

Authorities noted that the two suspects were captured in Bhalaswa on 16 February. During questioning, they confessed that hostilities between the rival parties had been intensifying for a duration, prompting them to plot Rehan's assassination. On the day of the stabbing, the perpetrators allegedly pursued the victims to Monastery Market, cornered them, carried out the knife attack, and then escaped the area.