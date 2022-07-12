The district administration officials further notified that the road communication was affected in several villages due to flooding. It is important to noted that the India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for the north Maharashtra district from July 11 to 14 and has predicted very heavy downpour. “The decision to keep colleges and schools closed today is taken as a precautionary measure. We are closely monitoring the rain situation," an official said. The official also said that the shop owners and residents of some of the flood-prone areas have already been asked to shift to safer places. Additionally, a team of the State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Nashik for assistance, the official informed.