India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for the north Maharashtra district from July 11 to 14 and has predicted very heavy downpour
Following heavy rains over the last few days in Nashik, Maharashtra, schools and colleges were closed on Tuesday. Additionally, authorities alerted the locals and people in flood-prone areas were asked to shift to safer places, officials said. Notably, Nashik received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday. The rains finally took a break later, bringing some respite to residents, the officials said.
The district administration officials further notified that the road communication was affected in several villages due to flooding. It is important to noted that the India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for the north Maharashtra district from July 11 to 14 and has predicted very heavy downpour. “The decision to keep colleges and schools closed today is taken as a precautionary measure. We are closely monitoring the rain situation," an official said. The official also said that the shop owners and residents of some of the flood-prone areas have already been asked to shift to safer places. Additionally, a team of the State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Nashik for assistance, the official informed.
While on Monday, the Saptashrungi temple in the district witnessed very heavy rains and six devotees reportedly received minor injuries during flooding on the temple steps, according to the authorities. Very heavy rains were witnessed near the Saptashrungi temple, located some 70 km from the city. Water gushed from over a protection wall on the return route from the temple. Six devotees coming down the temple steps were injured. The injured people were initially rushed to the temple trust hospital and later taken to Vani for treatment, temple authorities said.
Nashik witnessed heavy rains since the last few days, which led a rise in the level of the Godavari river. However, with rains taking a break on Tuesday morning, there was no water discharge of water from the Gangapur dam, which supplies drinking water to the city.
Meanwhile, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday. The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents. Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum deaths at 12 followed by four in Nagpur.
