Maharashtra: Temples submerged as water level rises in Godavari. Watch video

Maharashtra: Temples submerged as water level rises in Godavari. Watch video

Maharashtra: Temples were submerged in Nashik as the river Godavari was overflowing due to heavy rainfall.
1 min read . 01:56 PM IST Livemint

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicted moderate rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places today

The water level which has been rising in the Godavari River due to continuous heavy rainfall led to river banks being breached in Nashik district. The torrential rain has disrupted normal life and led to a flood-like situation in Nashik, bringing life to a standstill. Temples were submerged in the water.

Watch video of temples submerged in Nashik

Earlier, on Sunday, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai informed through Twitter, "With the formation of a depression over north-west Bay of Bengal & adj. Odisha coast and its expected west-northward movement, Monsoon active over Konkan belt and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicted moderate rain in Mumbai city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places today.

In the last 24 hours, the average rainfall in Central Mumbai received 67.85 mm. Whereas, eastern and western suburbs received 74.51 mm and 75.91 mm of rainfall, respectively.

