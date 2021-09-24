The Maharashtra government on Friday announced to re-open all the temples in the state from 7 October. The temples in Maharashtra were closed in the view of the COVID pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said today, all places of worship will reopen for devotees from the first day of Navaratri, i.e., 7th October 2021, while observing all COVID safety protocols.

All places of worship will reopen for devotees from the first day of Navaratri, i.e., 7th October 2021, while observing all COVID safety protocols. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,286 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 65,37,843 and death toll to 1,38,776, a health department official said.

With 3,933 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,57,012. Maharashtra now has 39,491 active cases. There are 2,58,653 people in home quarantine and another 1,462 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.23 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,78,19,385 after 1,72,870 samples were examined since Thursday evening. As many as 10 districts -- Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Washim, rural parts of Jalgaon, Nanded, Amarawati and Nagpur -- did not report new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.