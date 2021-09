Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.23 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,78,19,385 after 1,72,870 samples were examined since Thursday evening. As many as 10 districts -- Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Washim, rural parts of Jalgaon, Nanded, Amarawati and Nagpur -- did not report new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

