Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak: Mastermind Bijendra Gupta arrested in Bihar; here's what we know

Bijendra Kumar Gupta, the main accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, has been arrested in Bihar by Bhiwandi Police.

News agency ANI reported that the accused has been brought to Pune Airport, from where he will be taken to Bhiwandi.

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According to the Hindustan Times, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra TET-2026 paper leak arrested three employees of a printing press in Agra earlier this month for allegedly leaking the examination paper during the printing stage. Their arrests took the total number of people held in the case to 10.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to the arrest of Bijendra Kumar Gupta in the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak case? ⌵ Bijendra Kumar Gupta was arrested in Bihar as the mastermind behind the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak, following an investigation that revealed his orchestration of the exam paper leak network. 2 How did the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 paper leak affect candidates? ⌵ The paper leak led to the postponement of the TET 2026 exam, impacting nearly 6 lakh candidates who were scheduled to take the test. 3 What actions have been taken against individuals involved in the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak? ⌵ Ten individuals have been arrested, including three employees from a printing press in Agra, who were accused of leaking the examination paper during the printing stage. 4 Why was the Maharashtra TET 2026 exam initially scheduled for June postponed? ⌵ The exam was postponed due to the discovery of leaked questions just a day before it was to take place, which prompted police arrests and intervention. 5 Should the government implement stricter measures against examination paper leaks? ⌵ Yes, stricter measures are being discussed to enhance accountability and deter organized examination fraud, as indicated by government proposals to amend existing laws.

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The accused have been identified as Nareshkumar Puranchand Mahore (35), Sanjaykumar Sureshchandra Chandra (44), and Babulal Narayansingh Kushwaha (45). All of them were brought from Delhi, produced before a Bhiwandi court, and were remanded to police custody till 9 July.

The main accused had been absconding at the time, according to the report.

According to the SIT, Mahore allegedly leaked the question paper from the printing press and passed it on to an ex-employee, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, and another absconding accused, Sonu Kumar.

Leaked paper supplied to main accused Investigators alleged that the pair later handed the leaked examination paper to Bijendra Gupta, who is believed to have orchestrated the racket. Police said Sanjay Kumar Sharma, a former packaging head at the printing press, had left the company two years ago, while Sonu Kumar had also previously worked in the same department.

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Investigators also suspected that the accused used their familiarity with the printing process to gain access to the confidential question papers. Citing Sumit Jadhav, the public prosecutor, the Hindustan Times reported, "We requested the remand of the accused before the court to ascertain since when they had been associated with Gupta, the amount they were paid for leaking the papers, and to investigate their exact role and involvement in the conspiracy. The court gave us their remand till July 9."

TET 2026 postponed: What we know According to news agency PTI, the TET 2026 exam was postponed on 27 June, a day before it was scheduled to take place, after police in Thane district discovered that part of the question paper had been leaked, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

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The TET paper leak, which followed the national scandal caused by the NEET-UG paper leak, has affected nearly 6 lakh candidates.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the TET was postponed last month not because of the paper leak, but due to the prompt arrest of the accused by the police, while rejecting criticism by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Fadnavis said that the revised exam schedule will be announced soon, adding that the government will ensure that the TET is held smoothly. Responding to criticism of the state government by Gandhi over the TET paper leak, Fadnavis said the Congress leader often travels abroad and may not have complete information on the issue.

Addressing reporters, he said, "The government had acted proactively and arrested the accused in the case, resulting in the postponement of the (TET) exam. The prompt action had helped avert similar incidents in several states."

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With Gupta now in custody, the SIT is expected to intensify its investigation into the wider paper leak network.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.