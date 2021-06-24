The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has become the first civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to administer five lakh anti-Covid shots, said city Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday.

"Thane city completed vaccination of 5,03,040 persons," the civic body said in a release.

Mhaske said vaccination camps were being organised in the city for several categories, including disabled people, senior citizens, transgenders, homeless people etc, in the last few weeks.

"The drive to vaccinate those above 18 years is getting a huge response. It is ongoing in 50 to 55 vaccination centres in the city and every effort was being made to vaccinate at least 10,000 citizens per day," he told reporters.

Cases in region

With the addition of 373 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district has gone up to 5,28,862, an official said on Wednesday.

The virus also claimed the lives of eight more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,535. The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.99%.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. The coronavirus figures for the neighbouring Palghar district were also not made available on Wednesday.

India's vaccination coverage

The country's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 30-crore mark, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

According to the provisional report, the total figure rested at 30,09,69,538.

The ministry said that more than 63.26 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, according to CoWIN data at 9.30 PM.

Over 41.23 lakh first vaccine doses were administered and more than 68,900 second doses given in the 18-44 years category on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 7,02,11,075 people in this group across 37 states and union territories have received their first dose and 14,98,113 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the provisional report.

It said Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered at least one dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group.

