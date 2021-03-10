OPEN APP
Maharashtra: Thane clocks 707 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths in 24 hours

Thane has reported 707 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,71,161. These new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The deadly virus also claimed the lives of six more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,312. The coronavirus mortality rate in Thane is 2.33%.

So far, 2,57,521 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.97%.

As of now, there are 7,328 active cases of coronavirus in Thane.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 46,389, while the death toll has reached 1,206.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 9,927 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state reached 22,38,398.

Registering as many as 12,182 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total recovery count went up to 20,89,294.

At present, the state has a total of 95,322 active cases.

The total death toll in the state stands at 52,556.

As many as 15,388 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the country to 1,87,462, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 1,12,44,786, and the death toll stands at 1,57,930. A total of 1,08,99,394 recoveries, including 16,596 in the last 24 hours have been reported so far.

With agency inputs

