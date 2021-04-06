Maharashtra: Thane faces hospital bed shortage amid Covid spike

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Monday urged city residents to strictly follow the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Civic and private hospitals were dealing with a rush of patients whose number is increasing day by day, Mhaske said.

He said beds were not available at most of the civic and private hospitals in Thane city.

The Mayor said the citizens themselves should realize the seriousness of the situation and strictly follow Covid-19 norms and protocols.

Since the last week, Thane city has been reporting more than 1,500 Covid-19 cases daily.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays.

