Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Thane faces hospital bed shortage amid Covid spike

Maharashtra: Thane faces hospital bed shortage amid Covid spike

Citizens queue up to get tested for Covid-19 in Thane
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST PTI

  • Civic and private hospitals were dealing with a rush of patients whose number is increasing day by day
  • The Maharashtra government has announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Monday urged city residents to strictly follow the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19.

In an appeal to the citizens, he said the city was passing through a very difficult phase following the rising number of coronavirus cases, a trend which is worse than the first wave of the infection seen last year.

Civic and private hospitals were dealing with a rush of patients whose number is increasing day by day, Mhaske said.

He said beds were not available at most of the civic and private hospitals in Thane city.

The Mayor said the citizens themselves should realize the seriousness of the situation and strictly follow Covid-19 norms and protocols.

Since the last week, Thane city has been reporting more than 1,500 Covid-19 cases daily.

The Maharashtra government has announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from April 5 to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays.

