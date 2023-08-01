Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased in the crane accident at Shahapur in Thane district. Expressing his grief over the loss of lives, CM also added that instructions have been given for the thorough investigation of the incident. While speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "On Girder machine collapse in Thane's Shahapur, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, says “ ₹5 lakhs ex-gratia will be given to the next of kin of the deceased. It is an unfortunate incident. A company based in Switzerland was working here. Instructions have been given for its thorough investigation. The NDRF team has reached the spot and has given instructions for rescue work. Our concern department officials and Minister are present at the spot." Earlier Prime Minister PM Modi also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased while ₹50,000 to the injured.

Seventeen workers have been killed while three are injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway. “A few persons are still feared trapped and efforts are on to rescue them," an NDRF official said as reported by PTI. Official further added that the injured persons have been sent for treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalva in Thane. Meanwhile, PM Modi is currently on his visit in Pune today.

Meanwhile, The Samruddhi Mahamarg which is named as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. The expressway passes through ten districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik, and Thane.

The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022 which covers a distance of 520 km. In May, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that the third and the last phase would be completed by the end of December this year. There also has been many reports of accidents on the expressway since its inauguration. On 1 July, an official had said that as many as 88 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the last six months on Samruddhi Expressway, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)