The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022 which covers a distance of 520 km. In May, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that the third and the last phase would be completed by the end of December this year. There also has been many reports of accidents on the expressway since its inauguration. On 1 July, an official had said that as many as 88 people have lost their lives in road accidents in the last six months on Samruddhi Expressway, PTI reported.

