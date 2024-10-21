Thane hit-and-run: 21-year-old biker returning home dies, car driver flees; Naupada police launches manhunt

Thane hit-and-run: In another incident of a hit-and-run, a 21-year-old rider died after being struck by a speeding car in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday.

The incident took place at Nitin Junction signal.

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Hegde (21), reported ANI quoting police.

The victim was reportedly returning home after buying food when the incident occurred.

Police said the accused car driver fled the scene after the crash, and efforts are underway to nab him.

"Naupada police have started a search operation to catch the driver. The accident took place at Nitin Junction in Thane, and the deceased was identified as 21-year-old Darshan Shashidhar Hegde,” said police.

A case has been registered at Naupada police station against an unknown person.

The accused has been booked under sections 106 (2), 281 and 125 (B) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The police are currently examining the CCTV footage installed in the area and have started an investigation to identify and nab the accused driver,” said Thane Police.

On Sunday, a two-year-old boy was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Palghar district.

Gurunath Wagh was fatally knocked down by a vehicle outside his home at Kadivali village in Wada taluka on Thursday evening.

On October 11, a food delivery man was killed after an Audi car driven by an allegedly drunk senior executive of a private firm hit his two-wheeler in Pune.